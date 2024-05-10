Technical Key Account Manager
Job description
Your contribution
Surveillance Systems in Sweden is growing rapidly and is now re-shaping the organization to accommodate more customer programs and internal activities to maintain and develop our strong position with customers.
The Technical KAM role is broad and crucial and you will manage customer relationship, expectations and executions of external deliveries. One of your key roles is acting as the clients representative internally. Sounds like a good step for you? Have a look!
Responsibilities
This is what you will do;
Long-term strategic customer relationships at times spanning during many years - establish and develop extensive complex technical projects with several stakeholders
Lead delivery programs towards customers as a KAM while executing the programs, ensure that programs keep budgets, time schedule and quality according to agreed contract/plan
Interacting with Project Managers within each product group as well as the Production and Services organization
Support and contribute to developing and maintain processes and methods for bringing a positive customer experience and to the point execution of the program with regards to milestones and deliveries
Be responsible for ensuring the quality level and financial commitments as set-out from contract start
Qualifications
To be ready to take on this role we would love if you have:
Working experience from the field of programs, projects and customer relationships; within manufacturing technical solutions and products; ex Project management; Project Leader, Technical KAM or technical support for large customers
Strategic customer relationship for an extended number of years
Academic degree within the field of engineering (for example; electronics, mechatronic or optronic)
Fluency in English, both verbally and in written
Swedish Citizenship
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
