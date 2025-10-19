Technical Field Engineer Global Installation & Service
Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-10-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Technical Field Engineer - Global Installation & Service
Are you ready to join a company that's transforming food safety?
At Food Radar, we've developed a unique solution that uses microwave technology to detect low-density contaminants, such as soft and hard plastics, rubber, wood, fruit stones, and more, in pumpable foods. Our innovative approach provides a reliable alternative to traditional methods like X-ray, metal detection, and vision systems, addressing their limitations and offering greater precision in contamination detection.
With rapid growth and a clear vision for the future, we are committed to meeting the rising demand for safer food. Our mission is to help ensure that every bite of food is both safe and enjoyable for consumers worldwide.
Your duties and tasks
As a Technical Field Engineer, you'll play a key role in delivering and supporting our advanced detection systems for the food industry. This is a hands-on, customer-facing position where you'll work closely with both our sales and engineering teams to ensure smooth installations and long-term customer satisfaction. You'll be involved from the early planning stages through to on-site implementation and ongoing support.
This is a learning-intensive role where you'll gain deep insights into our technology and develop valuable skills in a fast-paced, international environment.
Your main responsibilities as Technical Field Engineer will include
Identifying optimal installation points and operating conditions for our systems
Supporting system start-ups, performance optimization, and technical service
Providing training and maintenance for customers
Engaging in technical discussions to tailor solutions to customer needs
Collaborating across departments to ensure smooth project delivery
Traveling internationally to customer sites (approx. 50-75 days/year)
What does Alex Hately, Tech Services, have to say about the company?
"My background is in scientific research, and I am from the UK. I moved to Sweden and was looking for a job that was different to Lab-based work and with more hands-on experience and more client facing. Food Radar's company profile seemed to be exactly what I was looking for - a new area for me to expand in, a company with a truly global footprint and a company that would give the opportunity to grow.
I enjoy working here as it is fast-paced and exciting. We are developing and selling a unique piece of equipment globally, and this offers the opportunity to contribute in a wide range of areas. In addition, the team atmosphere is also infectious. We have a variety of different people, of different backgrounds.
Collaboration is encouraged, open discussions about tasks and issues is welcomed, and this leads to quicker problem solving and a true team atmosphere."
Read more about Food Radar and our work: foodradar.com/testimonials/
Your Profile
At Food Radar, we're looking for someone who's ready to grow into a key technical role. You don't have to be an expert yet, but you should have a genuine interest in technology, IT, digital systems and electronics, as well as a strong desire to learn. You'll be part of a team that values practical problem-solving, responsibility, and collaboration, and you'll have the chance to develop your skills in a dynamic, international environment.
You enjoy working hands-on, communicating with customers, and taking ownership of your tasks. You're comfortable traveling and adapting to new situations, and you're motivated by being part of a team that's constantly improving.
We think you'll thrive if you have
A degree or background in technology, IT or automation
Basic knowledge in mechanics
Basic understanding of electronics, PLCs and digital systems
Comfort working with CAD and technical documentation
A natural ability to communicate with customers and solve problems
A proactive mindset and the ability to manage your own work independently
Fluency in English, other languages is a bonus
You are committed to growth, teamwork, and reliability. You consistently approach challenges with a positive mindset, enjoy customer-facing roles, and represent the company professionally. Flexible and open to travel, you readily embrace new responsibilities and opportunities as the organization expands.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Josefine Petersson 0702-501429, and Malou Magnusson 0707-588745 at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
Food Radar Systems in Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9563672