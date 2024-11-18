Technical Expert Microsoft Power Platform & SharePoint
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
The Active Directory & Collaboration department is responsible for providing all services connected to authentication and authorization as well as several collaboration tools, mainly focusing on SharePoint, Power Platform, Teams, Exchange and other Microsoft 365 services.
There is now an opportunity for a person to join a positive and successful team with excellent team spirit and highly skilled team members. The position is placed in Stockholm (SE), Berlin (GE) or Katowice (PL).
The Technical Expert Microsoft Power Platform & SharePoint is responsible for establishing an environment strategy, setting up data loss prevention (DLP) policies, and managing users, capacity, and licensing. They also make data available to makers through connectors, integration, or migration.
Main responsibilities for this position
Operate and troubleshoot the Power Platform environment within Vattenfall Group
system health-check and basic maintenance
license administration
tenant polices administration
tenant-based reporting
environment management
tenant based deployment e.g. applications, connectors
Design and support improvements and automations of services delivery
Align and discuss demands from different Business areas
Cooperation with Microsoft Support as 2nd/3rd level engineer
Analyze and support with implementation of new featured provided by Ms
Location :
Flexible (Solna, Berlin, Katowice)
Qualifications
Your profile / who are you?
We are looking for someone who is interested in learning, takes initiative and is willing to lead work. Above all, you are curious, committed, self-drive and think it's fun to be involved and make an impact.
Next to this you bring:
Academic degree as an IT, mathematics, scientific or technical engineer or similar in IT
Solid knowledge in Microsoft Power Platform administration
Solid knowledge of Power Platform development (PowerApps, Power Automate)
Solid programming skills (PowerShell, Graph API)
Experience of DevOps Pipelines and Azure functions
Good knowledge of M365 platforms (Teams, Exchange) and Entra ID
Good knowledge in ITIL and IT security
A proven ability to communicate with technical experts, customers and group governance
The ability to build trust and confidence and to be a team player in an international team
Very good language skills in (technical) English
Preferable Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Developer or Solution Architect
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps to build a more profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of age, religion, gender identity & expression, sexual identity, disability and ethnic background.
Additional Information
Benefits
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, December 15th, 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact manager for Collaboration Support (YINAS), Jonas Wanning, via +46 725 144248. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter, Lukas Berthold via lukas.berthold@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Lars-Erik Näsman (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) and Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
