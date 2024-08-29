Technical Documentation Specialist
We are looking for a Technical Documentation Specialist to join MACH R&D at HVDC in Ludvika. MACH is a modular advanced control system for control and protection functions. MACH R&D have approximately 400 employees developing electronics hardware and software.
You will be a part of a small and growing team responsible for Process Governance and Product Reliability, supporting the MACH R&D organization with specialist competence. You will create good practices and streamline the documentation process. The Documentation Specialist will work closely with various departments to manage its document structure, templates and process maps throughout their lifecycle. This will involve supporting, reviewing and storing documents and ensuring that all documents are organized according to our standards. You will also act as a support function for our graphical Process support system which is the core in the quality management system, in which you will assist in drawing process maps and assure use of correct process symbols, flows and links.
The ideal candidate will have excellent organizational skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams. Your are familiar with document management systems and be comfortable using technology to streamline processes. If you have graphical skills as well, you will be able to support and review the content in presentations, pictures and drawings.
If you want to take the next step in your career and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system, then join us now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
Develop and implement document management policies and procedures.
Review and edit documentation for accuracy and completeness.
Ensure that all documents are properly classified, filed, and stored in accordance with company policies and regulations.
Monitor document usage, access, and retention to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Work with internal teams to establish standard documentation templates, formats, and styles.
Maintain and update a document database or library, ensuring that all documents are appropriately archived and indexed for quick retrieval.
Train employees on proper document handling and document management processes.
Document support and governance of Document Management System
Supporting in graphics and review of presentations and reports
Support MACH R&D with Process map drawing and process tool support
Review document packages, templates and reports
Your background
Proven experience within Technical documentation, Document management or Quality management
Attention to detail and excellent editing and proofreading skills
Structured way of working and the ability to handle parallel processes and projects
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders across the organization
Familiarity with document management software and best practices
Knowledge of relevant laws and regulations related to document management and retention is a plus
Excellent skills in English, written and spoken
Experienced with document structure, layout and process maps
Electronics, mechanical or software background is meritorious
Knowledge of quality assurance and continuous improvement is a benefit
Graphics and Technical drawing skills is advantageous
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
