Technical Director
Fatalist Development AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Avalanche Studios is the division dedicated to ambitious, externally published, AAA open world games like Just Cause, Mad Max, Rage 2 and our upcoming title Contraband. We're now looking for a talented Technical Director to join one of our AAA teams in Stockholm.
As the Technical Director, you will partner with the technical leads within the team. You will play a key role in bridging artistic vision and technical implementation by setting technical standards, driving innovation, and identifying synergies between teams and supporting building a high quality game.
To succeed in this role, you have to be passionate about games technology, be the natural technical leader, have excellent people skills, and be devoted to making fun, immersive games.
Responsibilities
Responsible for technical excellence and architecture of the project team
Be the technical stakeholder for a new project and set us up for success.
Set strategies for future technical development
Manage internal and external technology dependencies and risks, and help with the creation of mitigation plans
Evaluate both internal and external technology solutions
Facilitate communication both within and across disciplines and facilitate and encourage the sharing of technical knowledge and code between projects and divisions
Work with and maintain positive relationships with our technical partners.
Support and work with the Technical Leads
Develop strong relationships with the Central Technology Group
Required Qualifications
Worked from start to finish on at least one AAA console game, understanding of its architecture; understanding the engine, middleware, and their constraints
Strong technical background with solid professional experience in C/C++ programming.
Practical experience from different areas of game development as well as industry experience working as a Lead Programmer or Technical Director.
Extensive knowledge in software development methods
Strategic mindset and ability to manage stakeholders at all levels
Proven team management and inter-discipline communication skills.
Must possess excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
Be interested in upcoming new technologies and trends
Desired Qualifications
Experience from working with open-world games
Experience in working with multiplayer games
Experience from working with a proprietary engine.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
8441273