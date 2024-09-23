Technical Business Analyst
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-09-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for technically oriented business analyst with documented experience in handling requirements from stakeholders and guiding developers to deliver robust and working solutions. It is important to understand how to build solutions so a background as a Data engineer with CI/CD experience is desirable.
About the job
In Verisure we are working with data from many different sources like SQL databases, message queues, REST API:s and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In the Analytics department we are responsible for connecting data to make actionable insights. We are working agile in scrum teams and with DevOps/DataOps mindset.
As a Business Analyst you will be working close together with our Product owner and stakeholders from different parts of the company and together with other data engineers and data analysts in a skilled analytics team support to the company with reports, insights and advanced analytics. You need to be able to manage internal stakeholder expectations and coordi
nate within the team and with other DevOps teams to successfully implement changes and improvements to uncover pains and identifying opportunities.
The role is significant for our company in our mission to make data driven decisions creating the best possible service and products for our customers. The solutions we build must be of high quality, stable and maintainable.
What you bring
We hope you are a technically creative, innovative, structured and open-minded business analyst with a passion for creating robust solutions that creates business value for our stakeholders and capable of working independently with the ability to take ownership of your area of responsibility. You have a positive mindset and possess the ability to identify opportunities, with a strong drive to make a meaningful impact.
You will collaborate closely with the members of the team and engineers across Verisure. You will present, communicate and share your insights and it is important that you can lead and guide our developers, validate the work and be a valuable contact person to our stakeholders.
Our list of requirements is long, but if not all requirements are fulfilled, there is room for flexibility.
Essential requirements
* Good business understanding and ability to break down problems into simpler, manageable parts
* At least three years of experience as a data engineer
* Experience in building data pipelines from end-to-end.
* Experience in cloud platforms and services (Azure, AWS and/or Google)
* Knowledge in working with Big data and SQL
* Solid experience with DevOps and DataOps
* Experience in Snowflake or similar platforms with development and administration
* Fluent in English
* Agile experience using Scrum and SAFe
Desirable experiences
* Matillion ETL Platform
* Apache NiFi
... Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024070194". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8915141