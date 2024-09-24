Technical Artist
2024-09-24
Welcome to Our World of Simulation
Our vision is to change the world of education by developing and selling simulation-based training tools, and we are looking for more people who want to be a part of that journey. We are an ambitious yet unpretentious company, with a wide diversity among our employees, creating a dynamic and resourceful team. We are eager to find solutions together and enjoy the high pace forward.
Our head office is based in Tanumshede in northern Bohuslän, Sweden, but we are a highly global company with sales representatives and resellers all over the world. Our simulators exist on every continent, and we have only started. We want you to be a part of our journey ahead!
THE POSITION
As a Technical Artist at Tenstar, you'll be working closely with other artists and programmers and work towards improving the tools and workflows that make up our art pipeline. Your tasks will include:
Identifying areas of improvement within the art pipeline; are there things that could be automated to save time, are there workflow steps that are error-prone
Implementing improvements alone or, if necessary, with programmer support
Creating shaders and VFX
Assisting in establishing best practices for asset and scene/level optimization, as well as putting out performance-related fires as they happen
THE CANDIDATE
We think that you're an experienced Technical Artist with a passion for empowering other people to do their best work. You understand the value of simulators as learning tools, and even if you've never worked on them before, you are excited by the opportunity. We'd expect you to be the kind of person who strives to deliver excellent results while also contributing to an enjoyable working environment.
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
Several years of experience working in Simulation or Games software
Wide range of skills in the Art/Graphics field. Even if your primary area of expertise is Technical Art, you also understand Environment/Level Art, Lighting, Animation and 2D/UI Art
Professional Unreal Engine experience
Basic programming skills (Python, C#, C++)
An online portfolio showing relevant skills
Permitted to work in Sweden (we don't offer visa sponsorship)
APPLICATION
If you think you'd be a good fit for this position, please apply and let us know. Your application should contain a CV and a cover letter.
Starting date: As agreed
Type of employment: Full-time (6-month probationary period)
Place of work: Tanum
Please apply as soon as possible, as we're continuously evaluating candidates
Application deadline: 2024-10-24
This is a full-time position.
Tenstar Simulation AB (org.nr 556786-5570), https://tenstarsimulation.com/
Storemyrsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
457 31 TANUMSHEDE
Development Manager
Doru Apreotesei doru.apreotesei@tenstarsimulation.com
8916968