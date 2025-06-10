Tech Sales Specialist
2025-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We are building a company where business is not about pushing sales but about understanding, listening, and creating real value. Here, relationships matter more than templates, technology more than buzzwords, and people always more than processes.
But we are also a company for those who truly understand technology. You enjoy diving deep into a customer's architecture as much as discussing team structure, skill needs, and business goals. You know what it takes to build a tech team that delivers and can translate complex technology into solutions that create real business impact.
Who are you?
You have experience in sales within tech or consulting services, preferably close to development, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity
You are confident in technical dialogues with CTOs, product owners, and development teams
You understand both the people in the team and the technology they build
You can set up inhouse solutions, find the right skills, package offers, and lead the dialogue all the way from need to delivery
You like taking responsibility, creating your own everyday work, and building long-term partnerships
You are unpretentious, solution-oriented, and believe it is more fun to succeed together than alone
What does your day look like? We don't know and that is exactly how we want it. Maybe you are sitting with a customer mapping out a new inhouse team for an AI product. Maybe you are discussing architecture with their CTO. Or you solve an urgent need for cloud expertise and assemble a team that can deliver already next week.
The important thing is that you understand both technology and people and that you want to be part of building a culture where openness, low ego, and big heart prevail.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to be involved from the start and influence business, offerings, and culture.
Freedom to work your way as long as you create value
A context where you work close to tech, business, and people
A team with high ambitions and even higher trust
A culture where we care, learn from each other, and have fun along the way
Colleagues who know their stuff - both technically and personally
Apply now and join us.
This is a bold new venture within Sigma, Sweden's largest privately owned tech consultancy. Here, the strength of a leading group meets the agility of a startup. Inclusion is more than a value. It is part of how we work every day. Our team is trained to support neurodivergent colleagues, and we actively build a culture where everyone is free and safe to be exactly who they are Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Embedded Engineering AB
(org.nr 559015-0685), https://sigmaembeddedengineering.se Arbetsplats
Sigma Embedded Engineering Jobbnummer
9382312