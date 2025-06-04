Tech Lead Development Environment
2025-06-04
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
We are currently looking for a Tech Lead Development Environment taking the role as Product Owner for one of our development team as well as driving various improvement areas in the areas surrounding development environment and product usage by our implementation teams. The team is responsible for development environments for internal and customers implementation teams implementing our products. You will be responsible for the team's backlog and ensuring we are developing a maintainable solution as well as ensuring the development environment fulfills the needs for our internal and customers implementation teams. We are looking for a product owner who can team up with our Product Manager, Software Architect and implementation teams to explore new solutions, whilst also working with the development team to experiment, innovate and shape the next generation of our Flight Operations products.
Position Responsibilities:
Take ownership of the team's backlog and prioritize development efforts to deliver a high quality and maintainable core product based on the products and components requirements.
Collaborate with the Product Manager, Software Architect and implementation teams to develop and deliver high-value solutions that meets architectural vision and implementation team's needs.
Effectively communicate your vision and present technical solutions to diverse audiences.
Ensure innovation and experimentation within the development team to explore the next generation of our Flight Operations products.
Embrace and promote agile ways of working to foster collaboration and productivity.
Demonstrate informal leadership, being positive, outgoing, and results-oriented, to foster a strong and motivated team.
Drive various improvement areas towards different stakeholders in the border area between product and implementation teams
Basic Qualifications:
Minimum 10 years of experience working within the software industry
Minimum 5 years of experience as a product owner within the software industry
Experience in cloud services ecosystem (e.g. AWS)
Experience in using and understanding agile methodology and a willingness to embrace it
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Preferred Qualifications:
Experienced from Jeppesen crew implementation projects
Experienced in engaging with diverse stakeholders and balancing competing needs effectively
A team player with high integrity
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to clearly convey visions and to present technical solutions to different stakeholders or audiences
An engineering background as Bachelor of Science, Master of Science or similar
Strong ability to see the bigger picture
Fluency in Swedish, both written and spoken
Join us if you want to:
Have the opportunity to work with the most well-known companies in the aviation world
Learn new things every day
Work together with highly motivated and skilled team mates
Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Pension Plan (Defined Contribution Plan)
Typical Education & Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced technical education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 5 or more years' related work experience or an equivalent combination of technical education and experience (e.g. PhD, Master+3 years' related work experience, 9 years' related work experience, etc.).
