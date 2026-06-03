Tech Lead
Saab Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2026-06-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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, Järfälla
, Linköping
, Karlskoga
, Karlstad
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
At Saab, we operate in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving security environment where software, cloud, automation, and digital infrastructure are becoming critical enablers of operational superiority and mission readiness. As Saab continues its international growth journey, technology plays a central role in strengthening resilience, accelerating innovation, and enabling next-generation defense capabilities across all operational domains.
Modern defense systems demand scalable, secure, and resilient digital platforms capable of operating across cloud, edge, and disconnected environments. The ability to rapidly develop, integrate, deploy, and evolve software-defined capabilities is becoming a decisive factor in maintaining technological and operational advantage.
Within Saab Technology, we are accelerating:
Digitalization of products and engineering workflows
Cloud-native and software-defined platforms
Cyber-secure and resilient operational environments
Advanced capabilities within automation, AI, edge computing, and space technologies
Modern engineering cultures built on collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement
As a Tech Lead, you will play a key role in driving the technical direction and execution of mission-critical platforms and engineering initiatives. You will combine deep technical expertise with leadership, coaching, and strategic thinking to help teams build secure, scalable, and operationally resilient solutions.
Your main responsibilities include:
Leading the technical direction for cloud-native and mission-critical platform solutions
Driving architecture, design decisions, and engineering best practices across teams
Enabling secure, scalable, and resilient Kubernetes-based environments across public, private, hybrid, and edge infrastructures
Supporting and mentoring engineers within DevSecOps, Platform Engineering, and software development practices
Driving automation and modern software delivery through CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Collaborating with architects, security teams, and operational stakeholders to ensure alignment between technical solutions and operational requirements
Identifying technical risks, bottlenecks, and dependencies while proactively driving mitigation strategies
Contributing to platform modernization, operational readiness, and long-term technical strategy
Supporting the development of reusable platform capabilities, golden paths, and engineering standards
Ensuring that systems are designed for scalability, observability, maintainability, and security from the ground up
Your profile
You are a senior engineer or technical leader with strong experience in cloud-native technologies, platform engineering, and modern software delivery. You enjoy combining hands-on technical work with leadership and coaching, and you are motivated by solving complex challenges in high-impact and mission-critical environments. You are proactive, collaborative, and structured in your way of working, and you thrive in environments where technical excellence, operational reliability, and teamwork are essential.
You understand how to balance:
innovation and governance
speed and resilience
autonomy and standardization
• within large-scale and security-sensitive organizations.
Required skills and experience:
Strong experience with Kubernetes and container orchestration platforms
Deep understanding of cloud-native architectures and modern platform engineering
Experience with DevSecOps, CI/CD pipelines, and automation frameworks
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using technologies such as Terraform or Ansible
Experience working with public cloud and hybrid cloud environments
Strong understanding of observability, monitoring, and logging platforms such as Prometheus and Grafana
Experience leading technical initiatives and guiding engineering teams
Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving capabilities
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Additional valuable experience:
Experience from defense, aerospace, telecom, industrial, or other mission-critical industries
Knowledge of Zero Trust architectures and cloud security principles
Experience with edge computing or disconnected operational environments
Agile software development and scaled engineering organizations
Experience with networking, storage, virtualization, and resilient infrastructure platforms
Understanding of software factories, platform ecosystems, or developer enablement strategies
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB petra.svensson@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945712