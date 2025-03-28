Tech Lead
Combify is growing!
We are a close-knit team with big ambitions and are now looking for a senior backend or full-stack developer who can help drive our technical development forward. If you are a driven and curious person with experience in cloud infrastructure, backend development, and leading technical projects, you might be the one we're looking for!
Location: Stockholm: On-site 2 days/week
About Combify:
Combify was founded in 2017 with the vision of making real estate information more accessible and easier to work with. Since then, we have grown to become a leading player in digital services for the real estate industry in Sweden. With innovative solutions and a constant focus on customer value, we aim to become Europe's most reliable and widely used source of real estate information.
Our platform helps real estate developers, investors, architects, and other players in the industry discover and explore new property projects and development opportunities. By gathering, structuring, and visualizing real estate data, we make it easy for our users to identify interesting business opportunities and make informed decisions.
Combify's platform saves both time and resources by providing a clear overview of what is being built and what is planned at various stages. This ensures that our users don't miss potential business opportunities that might otherwise be lost in the vast amount of information.
About the Role:
As a senior developer with us, you will work on our backend development, where Python is our main language, and also be involved in building scalable APIs using AWS, GraphQL, and AppSync. You will be a key player in driving our infrastructure solutions on AWS, and we encourage you to contribute both technical expertise and ideas to further develop our processes.
Who you are:
You are curious, ask questions, and constantly seek solutions to complex problems.
You are extroverted, thrive in a social work environment, and have the ability to build strong relationships both internally and with our clients.
You are driven and see opportunities where others see challenges.
You have a good understanding of business needs and how technology can drive value.
You are fluent in English. Swedish is a plus.
To succeed in the role, you should have:
6+ years of experience working as a software developer (backend)
Core Programming Skills:
• Highly proficient in Python for backend development.
• Frontend is not as important, but it's appreciated if you are proficient in JavaScript and React.
Cloud Infrastructure (AWS):
General knowledge but some key components:
• Compute: Lambda, ECS (with Fargate), EC2.
• Networking: VPC, Load Balancers, API Gateway.
• Storage: S3, DynamoDB.
• Content Delivery: CloudFront for CDN and caching.
• Message Queues: SQS, Dynamo Streams for decoupling and asynchronous workflows.
• Search: OpenSearch (formerly Elasticsearch) for logging, monitoring, and analytics. Handling indices.
• Monitoring: CloudWatch for logging, metrics, and alarms.
• Familiarity with securing cloud resources using IAM, security groups, WAF.
Infrastructure as Code:
• Experience with Terraform for managing cloud resources.
• Serverless and API Development:
• Experience with GraphQL and AppSync for building scalable APIs.
• Proficient in AWS Lambda.
• Operating Systems and Other Skills:
• Docker.
• Solid experience with Ubuntu for server management is important.
• Bash.
• Mapbox.
CI/CD Pipelines:
• Comfortable managing CI/CDs. We use GitHub Actions.
Why choose Combify?
• Opportunity to grow and develop in the role, with potential to take the step to CTO and build and lead your own team.
• Hybrid work model. On-site at the office in Stockholm on Mondays and Thursdays, plus a shared Friday lunch.
• A team of 10 people, where you will work closely with developers, data engineers, the CPO, and consultants in a collaborative and dynamic work environment.
• Great opportunities for professional development and to take on more responsibility over time.
Application:
We look forward to hearing from you! Keep in mind that we are looking for someone who can join quickly and contribute both technical expertise and team dynamics, so a fast onboarding is important.
Öppen för alla
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27
E-post: alexandra@combify.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Combify AB
(org.nr 559122-6922)
Sankt Göransgatan 63 (visa karta
)
112 38 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
COO
COO
Rim Alexandra Halfya alexandra@combify.com 0720214446
9252260