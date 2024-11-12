Tech Lead
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are searching for an innovative technical lead to join our company. As the technical lead, you will oversee the company's technical team and all projects they undertake, analyse briefs, write progress reports, identify risks, and develop work schedules. You are responsible to work with your team and inspire them to reach their goals. This role provides an opportunity to expand your industry knowledge and be an outstanding technical lead that is accountable, trustworthy, and able to build lasting relationships with their teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Establishing project specifications and technical direction
Creating a framework of technical standards and procedures
Overseeing software quality and system modifications
Guiding team members with troubleshooting technical issues
Collaborating with team to identify and fix technical problems
Analysing existing operations to identify risks and redundancies
Conducting comprehensive assessments to develop solutions
Conduct security audits to identify areas of improvement
Supervising system modifications
Motivating staff and creating a space where they can ask questions and voice their concerns
Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders
Education & Experience:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field
Relevant Management certification may be required
Experience in a similar role would be advantageous
Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills
Strong leadership and organizational abilities
Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients
Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills
Preferred Skills:
Technical Leadership
Collaboration and Communication
Delegation and Team Management Skills
Decision making skills
Problem-solving mindset
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
