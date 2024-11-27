Tech Lead - Stockholm
2024-11-27
We are looking for an experienced Technical Lead for an assignment with our client. In this role, you will play a central part in managing large-scale migration projects to Snowflake and ensuring that project goals, timelines, and scope are aligned with the program strategy. You will act as the key point of contact for IT delivery and project management, responsible for coordinating and leading various teams throughout the entire delivery process.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage large-scale migration projects to Snowflake.
• Ensure project goals, timelines, and scope are agreed upon and continuously prioritized to support the program's strategy.
• Serve as the primary contact for IT delivery and project management related to epics.
• Collaborate with product management, solution architects, and engineers to break down epics into features and capabilities.
• Take ownership of the IT roadmap and milestone plans for epics, in alignment with epic owners.
• Coordinate and synchronize epic-related activities across multiple areas, including business, operations, and IT.
• Facilitate the implementation of epics through the continuous delivery pipeline.
• Ensure IT milestones are delivered on time and with expected quality in collaboration with scrum and delivery teams.
• Proactively manage internal dependencies between scrum teams and external dependencies with other ARTs and projects.
• Work with scrum teams to identify and resolve impediments and blockers.
• Understand and report on the progress and risks of epics to business and senior stakeholders.
• Take responsibility for identifying future resource and governance needs in collaboration with IT management.
Background and Experience:
• A minimum of 8-10 years of experience in technical project management and/or delivery management at a senior level.
• Experience in financial services, preferably in the credit risk domain, and with Snowflake migration projects.
• Familiarity with working in large and complex IT architecture landscapes.
Key Qualities:
• Proactive, curious, and a positive can-do attitude, committed to continuous improvement.
• Strong stakeholder management experience and excellent communication skills.
• Ability to take ownership and resolve blockers and impediments.
• Hands-on experience with tools such as Jira, Confluence, and other relevant SDLC tools.
Language Requirements:
English, fluent (expert level).
Location: This position is based on-site with our client.
Start: Immediate or as agreed upon after successful security clearance.
End Date: 2025-06-30, with the possibility of extension.
