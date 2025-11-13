Teamleader Maverick AV Solutions
Td Synnex Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2025-11-13
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Td Synnex Sweden AB i Solna
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Why choose TD SYNNEX:
As a Fortune 500 global company operating in over 100 countries, TD SYNNEX values its diverse workforce of 24,000 employees. As the world's largest IT distributor, our mission is to deliver top-class technology solutions that enable businesses and individuals to navigate the digital world in a safe and efficient way. In addition, TD SYNNEX Nordics is a certified "Great Place To Work" in all 4 Nordic countries.
We are hiring: Teamleader Maverick AV Solutions, Sweden
We are looking for a passionate and driven Team Leader to lead our Maverick Team in Sweden and help accelerate the growth of our AV business.
As Team Leader, you will oversee a small, dedicated team of AV specialists at TD SYNNEX. We pride ourselves on being trusted advisors to IT and AV resellers, helping end customers leverage technology to work more efficiently in a globalized world.
Key Responsibilities
Set clear objectives and financial targets for the team, and provide regular feedback, development plans, and performance reviews.
Foster a motivating team environment through regular meetings, training sessions, and recognition initiatives.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to ensure TD SYNNEX delivers exceptional service across Sales, Operations, Reporting, Customer Service, and Credit.
Represent the team in internal and external meetings with key customers.
Work proactively with vendors and the general sales team to identify and realize new business opportunities.
Deliver accurate weekly forecasts, including detailed pipeline updates.
Achieve defined KPIs, revenue, and margin goals.
Co-develop Sales Plans and Account Reviews with FSEs/BDMs.
Act as a role model, embodying the TD SYNNEX values in all interactions.
Your Profile
Proven experience in the AV industry.
A strong network within the AV and IT reseller/vendor ecosystem is a plus.
Solid understanding of AV technologies.
Results-oriented with a strong drive to succeed.
Excellent relationship-building and motivational skills.
Experience in coaching and developing team members.
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
Ability to plan and execute events, masterclasses, webinars, and other initiatives in collaboration with product specialists and the marketing team.
What We Offer
An exciting leadership role with a high degree of autonomy and responsibility. You'll be empowered to grow the business with existing customers and build new relationships.
Maverick is part of TD SYNNEX Corp. We maintain strong collaboration with our Nordic and European Maverick colleagues and benefit from the financial and operational strength of the broader TD SYNNEX organization.
What's In It For You?
Elective Benefits: Our programs are tailored to your country to best accommodate your lifestyle.
Grow Your Career: Accelerate your path to success (and keep up with the future) with formal programs on leadership and professional development, and many more on-demand courses.
Elevate Your Personal Well-Being: Boost your financial, physical, and mental well-being through seminars, events, and our global Life Empowerment Assistance Program.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: It's not just a phrase to us; valuing every voice is how we succeed. Join us in celebrating our global diversity through inclusive education, meaningful peer-to-peer conversations, and equitable growth and development opportunities.
Make the Most of our Global Organization: Network with other new co-workers within your first 30 days through our onboarding program.
Connect with Your Community: Participate in internal, peer-led inclusive communities and activities, including business resource groups, local volunteering events, and more environmental and social initiatives.
Don't meet every single requirement? Apply anyway.
At TD SYNNEX, we're proud to be recognized as a great place to work and a leader in the promotion and practice of diversity, equity and inclusion. If you're excited about working for our company and believe you're a good fit for this role, we encourage you to apply. You may be exactly the person we're looking for! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Td Synnex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556231-4533)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 32 (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Kontakt
Cassandra Tarukoski rekrytering@tdsynnex.com Jobbnummer
9603041