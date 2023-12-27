Teamcenter Solution Architect
2023-12-27
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems. Are you looking for a new challenge in an exciting, high-tech environment?
Are you looking for a new challenge in an exciting, high-tech environment? Join HITACHI as an Teamcenter Solutions Architect and be responsible for design and development of Teamcenter solutions/projects confirming to business requirements. Everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. We have offices in Ludvika for this position!
Your responsibilities:
Coordinate Functional groups to gather requirements and drive To-Be system design with all the stakeholders. Map PLM requirements to Teamcenter framework.
Troubleshooting product & technology limitations and Issues
You will coordinate and drive project development and development team.
Incorporate PLM/Teamcenter Development Best Practices.
Living Hitachi Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background:
Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
Knowledge in Teamcenter UA Product such as Engineering Data Management, BOM Management Workflow, BOM Management, Change Management.
Teamcenter Solution Designing for both Client and Server and integration with third party application such as SAP4Hana, NX and ECAD Tools.
Experience in Active workspace configuration and Customization and in Teamcenter architecture and Data Model configuration. Skills in mapping business requirements to PLM/Teamcenter framework.
Experience in installing, configuring 2-Tier & 4-Tier clients, file management server, dispatcher server & CAD integration, Basic problem-solving skills to resolve Application issues, Troubleshoot and Conduct Root cause analysis.
Exposure to real time customer environments & implementation of Teamcenter product solutions. Language Skills: C/C++ programming language and TC server side (ITK & SOA) customization. Declarative UI configuration (Active Workspace) and Customization.
Good knowledge of web technologies e.g., XSLT, HTML, Java script, JSON, Teamcenter ITK, SOA programming, Web methods & webservice architecture.
More about us
We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 7th of January 2024.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
This position is intended with placement in Ludvika. Ludvika municipal is a typical small Swedish city with 25 000 residents. We have all the services and attributes as the rest of Swedish society. Our slogan - Unique Ludvika, everything is close by to solving our everyday problems - no time spent on daily commuting. Nature is on the doorstep and many of us have an active outdoor life or are included in different activity organizations. Så ansöker du
