Teamcenter Developer
2025-10-24
About the Role: As a Siemens Teamcenter Developer, you will be responsible for developing and customizing solutions within the Siemens Teamcenter environment. You will work closely with the development team to ensure solutions meet business requirements and adhere to best practices in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management).
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and customize Teamcenter solutions using both configuration and custom code/scripts.
Perform ITK server-side programming in C/C++, Java for dispatcher clients, and XML for stylesheet definitions.
Utilize tools such as BMIDE, Workflow Designer, and Query Builder for continuous development.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues in existing code based on user or team reports.
Support the development team with technical expertise in programming.
Incorporate PLM/Teamcenter development best practices.
Integrate Teamcenter solutions with third-party applications such as SAP4Hana, NX, and ECAD tools.
Configure and customize Active Workspace and Teamcenter architecture/data model.
Install and configure 2-Tier & 4-Tier clients, file management servers, dispatcher servers, and CAD integrations.
Required Qualifications:
Proficiency in at least one of the following programming languages: C/C++, C#, Java, or XML/XSLT.
Strong knowledge of Teamcenter APIs and the Dispatcher framework.
Experience with Active Workspace configuration and customization.
Familiarity with Git (Azure DevOps) for code management.
Understanding of Teamcenter UA products, including Engineering Data Management, BOM Management, Workflow, and Change Management.
Experience in Teamcenter client-server customization and SOA customization.
Basic problem-solving skills for application issues and root cause analysis.
Exposure to real-time customer environments and implementation of Teamcenter product solutions.
Proficiency in English; additional languages such as Swedish are highly valued.
Good to Have:
Experience with Product Configurator, Multi BOM Management, Service BOM, or Supplier Collaboration in TC and AWC latest versions.
Knowledge of transitioning from RAC to AWC, understanding the TC AWC data model and Multi BOM Management capabilities.
Personal Attributes:
Self-motivated and able to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate clearly at all levels of the organization.
Creative mindset with excellent problem-solving abilities.
Natural leadership qualities and the ability to resolve issues efficiently.
Why Join Us:
Be part of an international team where you can exchange knowledge with colleagues from around the world.
Work on cutting-edge PLM solutions and contribute to innovative projects.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
