Team Manager Hvdc Control & Protection Software
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2026-02-06
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an engaging person who wants to grow together with their team and the company. You will be responsible for managing one of our software design and integration teams within the HVDC Control & Protection Software area. The team is responsible for supplying control and protection solutions for HVDC projects across the globe including software design, development, integration, testing and verification in real-time and virtual environments.
"A unique opportunity to be part of an extremely growing and flourishing organization at a company that is at the forefront and holds the number one market position"- Erik Kilander, Global Manager HVDC Control and Protection Software.
How you'll make an impact
Through Managing a team of system engineers with responsibility of HVDC control and protection software involving design, integration and testing in both virtual and real-time systems.
Being the owner of the technical function area with responsibility of process adherence and quality assurance
Establishing and maintain alignment, collaboration, and system support towards neighbouring departments
Being a positive role model for your team by living our vision, delivering promises, and developing people.
Adapting and implementing strategic initiatives to fit your team to achieve business alignment.
Planning team composition, development and capabilities needed to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers.
Your background
You have at least a university degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience from a comparable position
To successfully take on this position, you probably have experience from supporting and growing team members in an environment with continuously upcoming opportunities and challenges.
You'll assess essential aspects of the business and make informed choices in line with the business requirements.
A motivated leadership is required for this role since the change process takes time and is challenging.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
High level of time management skills for you self and when coaching others.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Erik Kilander, erik.kilander@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9729208