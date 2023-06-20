Team Manager Hvdc Control & Protection Hardware Design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
2023-06-20
We are looking for an engaging and driven person to lead one of the Hardware design teams for HVDC Control & Protection deliveries and that want to grow together with the team and the company. In this role you will lead a team of HVDC control system hardware design engineers and specialists, delivering the HVDC Control & Protection systems to projects across the globe.
Your Responsibilities
You will be positive role model for your team and beyond by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
You will lead a skilled Hardware design team with a focus to develop the team and individuals as well as creating a compelling vision ahead together with the Hardware & IT/OT management team.
Adapting and implementing HVDC Control & Protection strategic initiatives to fit your team, in order to achieve business alignment.
Collaborating with team composition, individual development and competences needed in order to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers.
Ensure quality output; you will take ownership of developing and documenting the team's work processes and monitor process adherence as well as leading continuous improvement efforts.
Be responsible for reporting progress, team activities and potential risks to Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Hardware & IT/OT Products.
Sharing best practices between different projects and disciplines will be a big part of your work with freedom to plan and organize your work according to the needs of the projects.
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a university degree in relevant field and experience in HVDC, AC substation design or Power Systems, large industrial or infrastructure projects and knowledge of industrial real-time control systems are qualifying.
You have a strong interest, and preferably documented experience, in management techniques, developing teams and individuals in order to unlock their potential.
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time in a dynamic environment.
Proficient and fluent in English, advantageous if you know Swedish.
You are communicative, engaged and can handle the busy digital landscape of today.
Proficiency in Teams and O365 suit to efficiently communicate with your team.
You are an engaged person who thrives in a constantly changing environment and enjoys collaboration with employees
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 14th August 2023! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Marcus Bengtsson, marcus.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Marcus Bengtsson, marcus.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-3829 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107-3829 12 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Michael Blomberg michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
