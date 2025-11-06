Team Manager Factory System Test - Hvdc Control & Protection It/ot
2025-11-06
The opportunity
You will join our inspiring engineering team, where you will provide strategic direction, leadership, and coordination for our Factory system test engineers. You'll drive performance to ensure all activities meet requirements, including configuration, setup and maintaining our HVDC control systems during the Factory system test. This is your chance to make a real impact for a greener future.
"We are looking for a technical leader who thrives in a fast-paced setting and is passionate about developing teams and processes. If you want to be part of shaping the future and not only contributing this is a role for you!"/Marcus Bengtsson - Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection IT&OT
How you'll make an impact
Identify and manage the scope of factory system test for IT/OT, collaborating with other departments to ensure delivery on time.
Analyze engineering resource demand for effective capacity management.
Provide insight, develop, and manage priorities, ensuring performance and quality goals are achieved throughout the factory system test phase.
Guide the business in building operational capacity through people management techniques and strategies.
Ensure processes are in place to capture and share best practices, support business strategy, and define specific processes and tools.
Lead and coordinate with other departments, act as process owner for FST delivery, and support, coach, and care for your team.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in IT, Data, or related field; experience with configuring ON-PREM systems, setting up networks, and IT security is a big advantage.
At least 5 years of experience in a relevant field, preferably with experience as a senior engineer.
Proven leadership experience, preferably in an international context.
Strong understanding of Swedish culture and fluency in Swedish; able to stand up for yourself and communicate effectively.
Experience in supervising professional employees, setting goals, and ensuring policy compliance.
Excellent coordination, coaching, and people management skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Marcus Bengtsson, marcus.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
