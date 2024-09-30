Team Leader, Distribution
Job Description
When you're part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll do challenging work, and join a team that values performance, quality and innovation. As part of a successful, growing global organization you will be encouraged to perform at your best. With revenues of more than $40 billion and the largest investment in R&D in the industry, we give our people the resources and chances to create significant contributions to the world.
The job
We are hiring a Team Leader, Distribution to join our team in Gothenburg! You'll lead a team of operators delivering world-class service to customers. You will collaborate closely with the Operations Manager to drive efficiency improvements and implement a one-team approach to customer support.
Responsibilities:
Establish objectives and priorities with the Operations Manager according to customer specifications.
Coordinate and manage the team's human resources on the field.
Ensure daily objectives in safety, quality, delivery, and cost are met.
Foster a collaborative climate conducive to commitment and dedication.
Actively participate in daily operations and support employee autonomy.
Continuously seek process improvements with colleagues.
Propose and implement solutions to operational problems.
Develop the operational skills of your team members.
Conduct performance and personal development evaluations.
Oversee the initial training and integration of new hires.
Identify and address training needs.
Maintain open and constructive communication within the team.
Lead by example as a "Role Model Leader."
Facilitate communication with internal and external customers.
Apply and adapt procedures to enhance quality levels.
Promote safety and improve working conditions.
Enforce Health Safety Environment (HSE) rules.
Adhere to internal control rules within the team.
All other duties as assigned
Minimum Requirements/Qualifications:
Proven track record of managing/supervising people for 4 to 5 years preferred.
Degree in logistics or equivalent work experience.
Extensive experience in logistics warehouse and operational team management.
Effective and flexible communication skills.
Strong natural leadership with solid management experience.
Proficiency in English and Swedish.
Experience in coaching and developing people.
Forklift driver license.
Proven success in service delivery in a high-volume service environment.
Preferable but not mandatory experience with dangerous goods.
Work Schedule
Standard (Mon-Fri)
Environmental Conditions
Able to lift 40 lbs. without assistance, Adherence to all Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Safety Standards, Some degree of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) required (safety glasses, gowning, gloves, lab coat, ear plugs etc.), Standing for full shift, Will work with hazardous/toxic materials
At Thermo Fisher Scientific, each one of our 120,000+ extraordinary minds has a unique story to tell. Join us and contribute to our singular mission-enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
