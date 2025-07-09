Team Leader
2025-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you eager to develop in a dynamic environment filled with exciting challenges and endless possibilities? If yes, then saddle up because we've got the perfect opportunity for you! We are looking for a Team Leader to join our Stockholm team and support our riders to make their work even better. To succeed in this role we believe you have great communication and interpersonal skills, and can't wait to develop within the pink q- commerce company on everyone's lips. Apply today!
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
Manage a rider fleet consisting of approx 100 riders, including daily coaching and follow-ups
Work cross-functionally with the Stockholm logistics team to achieve operational goals such as high performance, compliance, and team engagement
Handle administrative work and help out in the office reception when needed
Attend rider shifts every week and be a role model to your rider fleet
Contract type: 20h/week (might be more depending on demand)
WHO YOU ARE:
Communicative - Since you will be managing and coaching a fleet, we're expecting you to be a communicative star
Team player - You understand the importance of great teamwork and help your colleagues when needed
Solution-oriented - You love working in a fast paced environment and paving new ground while remaining realistic to challenges, focusing on ways to reach the end-goal instead of problems
Flexible - Everyday might come with a different challenge but you are ready to put your problem solving skills to use no matter what!
QUALIFICATIONS
Previous rider experience
Good knowledge in Google sheets and excel (which will be the main tools for this position)
Flexibility regarding your schedule and the ability to jump in when needed
Fluent in Swedish and English
Start date: As soon as possible - we're ready to welcome you aboard whenever you're ready to jump in!
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
WHAT WE OFFER:
Flexible working hours
20% discount on foodora pick-up orders
SanaLabs - Our Learning management system with over 100 courses
Central office locations
Awesome AWs and (pink) parties
Opportunity to grow within the company
Opportunity to work in a dynamic and fun environment
WHO WE ARE:
We're foodorians, a driven and happy gang of food lovers eager to create the LMD* service of the future! Our core values help concretize what we're aiming for: We dare, We get it done & We're equally pink. We're people from all backgrounds, with different experiences, opinions and ideas. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success.
Success is fun, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of sustainability. Since January 2020 we're a carbon neutral business and we hope to lead the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices. Please check out our Instagram, lifeatfoodora_SE, to see what's going on right now.
• LMD = Last Mile Delivery. That, and many other nerdy abbreviations, is something you'll learn when you start. ;)
