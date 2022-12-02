Teacher, Spanish
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Spanish teacher for Internationella Engelska Skolan in Sundbyberg
Do you want to work in an international environment in an organisation with a clear pedagogical vision? Are you an enthusiastic and passionate teacher that believes in every student's ability?
Internationella Engelska Skolan in Sundbyberg opened in 2018 and is now fully expanded with a total of 864 students in grades 4-9.
At IES our ethos is the foundation of how we perform and we are proud to have schools in Sweden which offer students bilingualism, high academic expectations and a safe and orderly environment. Since our start in Sundbyberg we have had excellent results in surveys from parents, teachers and students. If you want to be part of our successful development we are looking for a full time Spanish teacher to start in August 2021.
Required competencies and desired qualifications/experiences
• Qualified, professional teachers. We require läralegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification. (ESL qualifications such as TEFL are not sufficient)
• Enthusiastic, committed, team-players that are willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues
• English or Swedish native speakers
Clearance from the police register is essential. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
