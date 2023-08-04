Teacher, Social Studies, Swedish, Ages 7 - 10
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Upplands Väsby
2023-08-04
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Upplands Väsby
, Täby
, Österåker
, Sigtuna
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
International English School Upplands Väsby
Opened in 2020, it is a school for grades F-9 with 600 students and 60 employees. We believe in our method, the IES Ethos, to build a positive school environment that is permissive and inclusive - and that produces good school results - with a clear focus on study tranquillity, safety and respect.
We have a fantastic mix of staff from all over the world together with staff from Sweden, which will lead to increased quality of the education.
With us, teaching takes place in English, with up to 50% of the total teaching in English.
At IES Upplands Väsby, we work with clear structures and common working methods to create foresight, predictability and security for our students as well as good conditions for our teachers.
International English School - We prepare students for the world!
Our three pillars:
• Command of English
• High academic expectations and aspirations
• A safe and calm school environment
Read more online: https://engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan Upplands Väsby is now seeking a qualified SO/Swedish teacher for grade 3 to join our fantastic working environment on a Mammaledig based contract. This is your opportunity to work at our school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Email a cover letter, attach CV and apply today to Emma Marshall emma.marshall.vasby@engelska.se Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: elin.ekblom.vasby@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://upplandsvasby.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Upplands Väsby Kontakt
Elin Ekblom elin.ekblom.vasby@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8006999