Teacher, Physical Education, Ages 10 - 12 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Stockholm
Teacher, Physical Education, Ages 10 - 12
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan Bromma is now seeking a qualified PE teacher for grades 4-6 to join our fantastic working environment full time in August 2021. This is your opportunity to work at our founding school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-14
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5837657
