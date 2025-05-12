Teacher, German, Spanish, Ages 13 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Kungsbacka is now in the process of recruiting a new Spanish/German teacher, are you ready for an exciting challenge?
IES Kungsbacka is now in its 4th year and has already proved its high academic aspirations in 2024 with all year 9 students qualified for Upper Secondary school here in Sweden. All starting in 2021, IES Kungsbacka has expanded from 700 students to just under 900, with nearly 100 staff and a fantastic parent/school cooperation. The school is situated in the middle of Inlag sports complex Kungsbacka with only meters to swimming pools, ice rinks, sports centres and skate parks, with a green area and river to create the perfect calm surrounding.
IES Kungsbacka is a CLIL bilingual school, Content Language Integrated Learning, where around 45% of the subjects are taught in English, the rest in Swedish/or foreign language choice. Our language in the corridors and meetings is English and we follow the Swedish School Curriculum. Our teachers have a Sverigeslärare agreed contract/conditions and onsite catering/school meals. There is a generous Health Promotion rewards scheme and support from the enormous IES HR organisation and professional development. Erasmus projects are ongoing and we are currently involved with Italy and other European countries. You can see various school activities on our Facebook pages or Instagram.
At the moment we are strengthening our language department and are looking for Swedish qualified Spanish and German teachers to join our team. You can have a combination of both or even other subjects to support your application. The position eventually offers the possibility of middle management, where we have Heads of Department and Heads of Year, FL and other leadership courses. We are looking for team players that are motivated and think outside the box with a strong emphasis on personality and creativity. At this time of the year the recruitment process is in full swing and other positions are being filled. If you would like to be considered for an interview please contact us via our careers page or send an email directly to recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21
recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se
