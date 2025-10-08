Teacher, Fritids
2025-10-08
About this vacancy
Internationella Engelska Skolan har gjort stor skillnad för elever i 30 år. Hos oss får du möjligheten att besöka världen fast på hemmaplan. Skolan har en internationell inriktning och undervisningen bedrivs både på engelska och svenska. Vi strävar efter att vara en skola där lärare kan fokusera på att undervisa, elever ges möjlighet att lära sig och där alla tycker om att komma till skolan.Publiceringsdatum2025-10-08Om tjänsten
Vi söker nu flexibla och engagerade lärare mot fritidshem (grundlärarprogrammet med inriktning mot fritidshem) till vårt team på IES Österåker!
Dina arbetsuppgifter kan inkludera att:
• Stötta en eller flera elever i deras lärande och sociala utveckling, både i och utanför klassrummet.
• Bidra till en trygg och stimulerande lärmiljö under lektioner och raster.
• - Planering av aktiviter och lektioner inom vår fritidshem (Lgr22)
• Vara behjälplig vid övriga arbetsuppgifter som förekommer i skolverksamheten.
Vi söker dig som:
• Brinner för att arbeta med barn och ungdomar.
• Är flexibel, anpassningsbar och har lätt för att samarbeta.
• Utbildad lärare (grundlärarprogrammet med inriktning mot fritidshem)
• Har goda kunskaper i svenska och/eller engelska.
Låter detta som något för dig? Skicka in din ansökan redan idag och bli en del av vårt team på IES Österåker! Vi ser fram emot att välkomna dig till vår inspirerande och lärorika skolmiljö.
Internationella Engelska Skolan has been making a difference for students for 30 years. We are convinced that it is thanks to our strong ethos and our dedicated and present leaders that our schools create an environment where everyone works towards common goals. With us, you get the opportunity to experience the world without leaving home. The school has an international focus, and teaching is conducted in both English and Swedish. We strive to be a school where teachers can focus on teaching, students have the opportunity to learn, and where everyone enjoys coming to school.
About the Role
We are now looking for flexible and committed qualified fritids teachers to join our team at IES Österåker!
Your responsibilities may include:
• Supporting one or more students in their learning and social development, both inside and outside the classroom.
• Contributing to a safe and stimulating learning environment during lessons and breaks.
• Planning and presenting activities for students in line with Lgr22.
• Assisting with other general school-related tasks as needed.
We offer a dynamic workday where the schedule may include both fixed hours during the week and substitute hours as required. This is a fantastic opportunity to gain experience working in a bilingual environment and to develop within the educational field!
We are looking for someone who:
• Is passionate about working with children and young people.
• Is flexible, adaptable, and works well with others.
• Has the qualification teacher in the fritidshem.
• Has good proficiency in Swedish and/or English.
Apply Today!
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Submit your application today and become part of our team at IES Österåker! We look forward to welcoming you to our inspiring and educational school environment.
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndighetenand from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
9547840