Teacher, English, Music
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are looking for a qualified Music/English teacher for grades 4-6 to Join us in August 2023.
You must be knowledgeable and passionate about your subject. You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students. As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Required:
• Teaching licence/registration with relevant higher education from outside of Sweden (TEFL/CELTA are not sufficient) or Swedish "lärarlegitimation"
• Fluency in English
Apply now by submitting your resume, cover letter and teacher documentation to IES Careers. The recruitment is ongoing and the position may be filled before the closing date.
We look forward to reading your application!
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Sundbyberg is a school for grades 4-9 with 860 students and 90 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. Our school is located in Sundbyberg, just outside the city of Stockholm, a short walk from Rissne Tunnelbana station.
Our school is a community of professionals and whether new to teaching or an experienced educator, you will have the opportunity to develop. Ersättning
