2025-08-09
The job is only for people who are in Sweden.
The car will be Toyota Corolla if you work on salary the commission will be 46 percent and if you want to wok as invoice b2b then its 56 percent
We are looking for one to two drivers who like to work as a taxi driver. The service is full/part time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way.
The company is affiliated with Uber, Bolt, We Ride and Arlanda. You should have good driving experience.
The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license.
You can apply for the position via email or text message
mobile number +46763258321
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08
E-post: gondalservices41@gmail.com
