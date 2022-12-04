Talent Acquisition Partner Tech Delivery
The role
Recruiting the best talent in the market is central to achieving Kindred Group's aim of being the number one gaming operator across all markets.
This will be a full time role that will focus on the recruitment of a number of tech-based positions across Europe. The successful candidate will have solid experience in in-house recruitment and a creative approach in attracting quality applicants.
Experience or exposure to IT recruitment in particular back end and front-end development would be advantageous.
Working alongside the local HRBP and management team, you'll have end-to-end responsibility for recruitment (planning, marketing, selection and interviewing)
Whilst your day-to-day responsibilities will be focused on delivery, you will also have the opportunity to work on a number of recruitment projects. You'll ensure that we have a fast, friendly and fair recruitment process.
What You Will Do
Partner with managers to support them through the full recruitment life cycle, focusing on enabling good selection decisions in a timely fashion
Deliver innovative and fresh approaches to candidate sourcing
Search for and networking with candidates from relevant databases, our own networks, LinkedIn and forums to ensure a healthy pipeline of candidates
Take part in a range of projects and initiatives to support local and global Talent Acquisition strategies
Your Experience
Experience in a recruitment capacity, either agency side or as part of an in-house team
Experienced at building strong relationships with hiring managers, understanding their individual teams needs and the technical specifics of each role
Strong communication skills
Ability to drive successful recruitment campaigns
Ability to produce compelling recruitment adverts
Understanding of social media (e.g. LinkedIn and Facebook) to support recruitment
Understand the importance of candidates' cultural fit on top of role fit and use that as a base for your work
Proactive, determined and confident at dealing with a range in internal and external stakeholders
Application process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add a covering letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon.
Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, age, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
