Talent Acquisition Partner - Expansion
2024-11-18
Company Description
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to home or to the office. Our local commerce platform makes it easy for customers to order whatever they need on one app, for merchants to make additional sales, and for couriers to make meaningful earnings flexibly. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local commerce platforms to retail software and financial solutions, as well as operates its own grocery stores under the brand Wolt Market. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. Today DoorDash operates in 29 countries around the globe, 23 of which are with the Wolt product and brand.
So, why work at Wolt?
At Wolt, we're about getting things done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
We work hard to make cities into better places, and it's pretty cool seeing us grow every week. If you're passionate about building things that just... work, Wolt might be for you.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way. Join us today to build Wolt together.
Job Description
Our Talent Acquisition Expansion team has been on an incredible journey throughout this time too. We're now a global team of 60+ based across multiple European countries, Tokyo and Tel Aviv. As part of our phenomenal growth, we are now looking for an experienced Talent Acquisition Partner to join our Expansion talent acquisition team. You will be responsible for finding exceptional talent for roles in new locations where Wolt is expanding such as Sales, Account Management, Operations and Marketing.
As a Talent Acquisition Partner for Expansion, you'll be owning the end-to-end recruitment process while managing the relationships with your key stakeholders and always putting candidate experience and quality of hire at the heart of everything you do.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about the future of recruitment, and wants to develop and improve hiring processes together with Wolt's business leaders, as well as impact strategic initiatives, such as diversity attraction or market mapping.
What you'll be doing
Be the project lead on recruitment in your assigned hiring teams and together plan a solid hiring roadmap; agree on processes and train interviewers where needed.
Proactively provide guidance and insights to your hiring managers based on your experience, know-how, market understanding and well-informed data points.
Build candidate pipelines that are relevant to your hiring teams, using a sourcing-first approach!
Providing the candidates with an incredible interview experience.
Use data to make informed decisions and utilize talent acquisition tooling & reporting to drive efficiencies in your recruiting funnel, increasing candidate pass-through ratios over time & removing bottlenecks that impact KPIs such as monthly fill rate, time to hire, cost per hire and more.
Invent new and innovative ways to attract the best people globally to join Wolt, while excelling at basic recruiting best practices.
Collaborate with your sub-team within the broader TA team, share ideas and wins, and help each other solve hiring related challenges.
Partner with different talent teams, such as Employer Branding, to drive optimal advertising, events, social media campaigns and other initiatives to promote opportunities within the
Qualifications
You have 3-5 years of previous experience in recruitment and you enjoy being the advisor and leader of processes.
You are an advocate for candidate experience excellence and consider this in every decision you make.
You enjoy working in a fast-paced international environment (you will have colleagues across the globe) and enjoy proactively tackling any bottlenecks.
You are able to collaborate and proactively communicate clearly both verbally and in written form with various stakeholders in English. Any additional language is a plus.
You care about data and are accustomed to transparently sharing pipeline and other important data with your hiring teams.
Additional information
If you are excited about working in a high-growth environment, taking ownership, and being part of an extremely ambitious team, then click below to apply and get the conversation going!
We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so if this sounds like an opportunity you want to pursue, apply today!
Please note that we do not accept applications coming in via email. Please submit your application in English via our job portal.
