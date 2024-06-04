Talent Acquisition Business Partner
If you have a passion for tech recruitment and employer branding, we promise you will have the opportunity to create exciting projects with us! Here, you will work in a Nordic environment at an exciting data consulting company where we create future we can all trust.
Does it sound interesting?
We are now looking for a new member to our team who wants to be part of our journey to become strategic partners in recruitment for our business areas and to drive a new recruitment culture together with our leaders at Epical.
With us, you will have the opportunity to grow, and we love to hear new ideas and test new approaches. Here, you will be encouraged to develop in your role and help us create a modern recruitment function.
Do you want to join the journey?
What you will work with in the role of Talent Acquisition Business Partner with us, you will be responsible for one of our business areas, where you will support the managers and be responsible for the recruitment processes. You will work with all steps in the process, from requirements gathering to contract writing. Important parts will also include search in LinkedIn recruiter and focus on creating an exceptional candidate experience. You will have the opportunity to drive development projects and work with employer branding. Our goal is to create a strong employer brand and an efficient automated process with modern tools.
With us, you will work with colleagues from different countries and cultures. You will belong to a Nordic talent team but also have contact with our colleagues from people & culture and marketing. In the team today, we have colleagues located in Espoo, Stockholm and Gothenburg. For this role, we are looking for someone who is located in Gothenburg or Stockholm.
We wish you have
Studied a relevant education in, for example in HR
Experience in tech recruitment and sourcing in LinkedIn recruiter
Strong track record of attracting, hiring, and retaining top talent
Understanding of HR practices and employment legislation
If you have experience in recruitment marketing or employer branding, this is a big plus
To succeed in the role, we believe you have a flexible attitude and love to take on new challenges. You are relationship-building, easily creating strong bonds between both candidates and employees. Furthermore, we believe you have strong self-leadership, easily prioritizing and taking ownership of your own work. Finally, we hope you have a great curiosity and interest in tech.
This role require that you speak both Swedish and English fluently and that you reside and have the right to work in Sweden. We are looking for a new colleague to our team who can start as soon as possible, but we are prepared to wait for the right person.
Epical, who and why?
We believe that trust is at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to making a difference in the world by helping organizations build trust through data and technology. We are here to create a future we can all trust.
In addition, we offer you:
A virtue-led culture that is engaging, inclusive, and energetic
Flexible working hours and the possibility to work remotely
Centrally located offices
Comprehensive benefits package
Time and possibilities for competence development and continous learning
Do you want to become a part of something epic?
Hey, that's an awesome idea! Please, submit your application today. The selection process is ongoing, and to qualify for the position, you need to reside in Sweden and have a valid work permit. If you have any questions regarding the role, please do not hesitate to contact our people below:
Join us in shaping the future of data consultancy and making the world a fairer place for all.
Data-driven business beyond the expected.
Epical is a Nordic data consultancy set on making a world we can all trust. Taking expertise in integration, data and analytics, applications, and digital trust, beyond the expected, Epical is adept in both building and running IT solutions on cloud. It's through the responsible use of their knowledge that Epical's roughly 400 experts strive daily to make and create things that help provide a fairer world for the many.
About the process
Please send your application in English. We operate on an ongoing process with the following steps after your application: phone screening, two digital interviews, and reference check. Under the right conditions, we are happy to invite you to one of our offices.
If you are curious about the role or want to know more about Epical, you are warmly welcome to contact:
Ellen Forsgren Head of Talent Acquisition ellen.forsgren@epicalgroup.com
