Talent Acquisition - Product & Tech

2025-07-17
We are looking for a Talent Acquisition colleague to join our team in Stockholm.
Your mission? To identify and attract talented new team members and contribute to building an efficient, inclusive, and enjoyable workplace culture.
About Aira
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating, and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions, and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
Our teams are growing, and you'll play a key role in shaping them. In this role, you'll partner closely with hiring managers across Sweden to define hiring needs, attract top talent, and support candidates throughout a seamless recruitment process. You'll develop sourcing strategies, build talent communities from the ground up, and ensure we continuously strengthen our team with the right skills and perspectives.
With a strong emphasis on delivering a great candidate experience, you'll manage the full hiring cycle: from sourcing and screening to interviewing, coordinating, and closing.
In the coming months, you'll primarily focus on hiring for Engineering and Product roles. You'll also help us execute our broader TA strategy as we scale.
What you'll bring
Several years of experience managing end-to-end hiring processes in fast-paced tech environments
Proven success in hiring top tech talent and a strong understanding of what motivates them
Confidence in partnering with hiring managers and teams: you know how to advise, challenge, and guide them
A passion for inclusive hiring practices and community-based recruitment
Familiarity with agile hiring principles and continuous iteration
A business-driven, humble, and solution-oriented mindset
A strong network within the tech community in Sweden and beyond
Bonus if you also bring:
Experience sourcing via platforms like GitHub, Stack Overflow, Meetup, and more.
Experience using AI to automate repetitive recruitment workflows.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
