T Infrastructure Operations Specialist

About Technologist 365:
At Technologist 365, we are committed to shaping a digital future. As an IT consulting and software engineering company, we provide seamlessly integrated IT solutions with top-notch security and a smooth digital experience. Our mission is to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age through innovation and excellence. We deliver tailored solutions that drive growth, enhance security, and unlock the full potential of technology. Join us as we work with clients across various sectors and embark on our new venture, Health Connect 365, which aims to revolutionize healthcare technology.
This is a long-term assignment of 1 year with Possibility of extension.
This is not a subcontract assignment; the selected candidate will be hired on a long-term contract by Technologist 365 in Gothenburg, Sweden, with a monthly salary.
You should be able to start immediately and work onsite in the Gothenburg office.
job Description:
We are seeking a motivated IT Infrastructure Operations Specialist to work within the IT Infrastructure domain.
In this role, you will work closely with L3 support and various infrastructure teams, including virtualization, network, security, and other relevant teams. You will be responsible for gaining an understanding of the overall infrastructure environment of a global company and performing installation, configuration, and maintenance of IT infrastructure. You will also collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth operations and high availability of services.
We are looking for someone who is open-minded and eager to learn other basic and specialized tools, with strong documentation skills. This role requires you to be onsite.
Key Responsibilities:
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server administration, and Web/IIS Server.
Expertise in Active Directory, ADFS, DNS, File Services, Group Policy, and virtualization technologies.
Practical experience with high availability, load balancing, clustering, disaster recovery, and backups.
Solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking, firewalls, and network segmentation.
Intermediate knowledge of security, including SSL/PKI.
Excellent documentation skills, including configuration and operational documentation in English, as well as monitoring systems.
Strong understanding of service integration across networks.
Working with ticketing systems such as ServiceNow is essential for understanding.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in infrastructure design and integration.
Infrastructure architecture skills.
Open-mindedness and willingness to learn other tools and systems.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with the project managers and technical leads to deliver projects also with day to day operations. The primary focus will be on migrating and installing new applications and systems across different data centers and operate the existing ones.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11
