Systems & Tools Support Specialist
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2026-02-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a proactive and solution-oriented Systems & Tools Support Specialist to help ensure the reliability, performance, and continuous improvement of the systems and digital tools that support daily operations in a manufacturing environment. You will work close to stakeholders and users, combining hands-on troubleshooting with a structured improvement mindset.
Job DescriptionMaintain and monitor existing systems, dashboards, and digital tools
Troubleshoot technical and data-related issues to secure stable day-to-day operations
Identify recurring issues, document root causes, and implement sustainable solutions
Provide user support and guidance to help colleagues use tools effectively
Identify and drive improvements in processes, automations, and data flows
Collaborate with stakeholders to enhance functionality and usability
Perform regular data quality checks and maintenance to ensure consistency
Contribute to system upgrades and implementation initiatives when needed
RequirementsExperience working with data systems, reporting tools, and operational dashboards
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a methodical troubleshooting approach
Familiarity with Excel, Power BI, Power Automate, or similar platforms
Strong communication skills and a service-minded approach
Ability to work independently while collaborating closely with stakeholders
Structured working style with high attention to accuracy and continuous improvement
Nice to haveExperience participating in system upgrades or tool implementation projects
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7151139-1818184". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9716756