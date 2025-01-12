Systems Integration Specialist UAVs
2025-01-12
Are you passionate about bringing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to life? Frost Unmanned AB is seeking a Systems Integration Specialist to take the lead in designing and installing avionics and electronics systems for our cutting-edge UAV platforms. This is a hands-on role for someone ready to tackle the exciting challenges of integrating high-tech components into operational drones.
About the Role
As a Systems Integration Specialist, you will be responsible for designing and installing the avionics architecture, including critical components like cameras, engines, control units, ECB cards, radios, and other hardware. You'll work closely with our engineering team to ensure seamless integration and functionality, turning UAV designs into fully operational systems ready to meet customer specifications. Knowledge of programming or coding for system configuration would be a bonus.
Key Responsibilities
Avionics Design: Develop and install avionics and electronics architectures for fixed-wing UAVs.
Component Integration: Lead the installation of components such as cameras, engines, control units, radios, and more.
Customer-Specific Builds: Configure platforms to meet customer requirements and mission objectives.
Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve integration issues to ensure optimal functionality.
Innovation: Suggest and implement improvements for system efficiency and reliability.
Qualifications
Must-Have:
Experience in systems integration for UAVs or similar hardware platforms.
Understanding of avionics and electronics, including installation and configuration.
Hands-on experience with UAV components (e.g., cameras, engines, control units).
Full proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Legally eligible to work in Sweden at the time of application.
Bonus Skills:
Knowledge of programming or coding for system configuration and troubleshooting.
Familiarity with control systems, radios, and other UAV-specific electronics.
Previous experience working with fixed-wing drones.
What We Offer
Work Environment: Be part of a dynamic team working on cutting-edge UAV technologies.
Travel Support: Coverage for Västtrafik Zone B.
Relocation Assistance: Subsidized relocation costs, if required.
Growth Opportunities: Build and expand your expertise while contributing to real-world applications.
Interview Process
Initial interview (phone or video).
Technical interview or practical assessment.
Final interview with the leadership team.
If you're ready to play a pivotal role in building next-generation UAV systems, we want to hear from you. Send your CV, cover letter, and any relevant portfolio or project work to jobs@frostunmanned.com
