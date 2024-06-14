Systems Engineer with focus on battery systems - Handheld Eco-systems R&D
2024-06-14
Join Our Visionary Team:
At Husqvarna, we champion a future where the forestry and green industry are free from fossil fuels. We innovate with a focus on developing sustainable professional handheld tools. If you're passionate about making a difference and advancing environmental sustainability, we want you on our team. We take pride in our diverse and inclusive workforce where every voice is valued.
Role Overview:
As a Systems Engineer in our Handheld Eco-systems R&D team, you will play a critical role in the development of professional handheld tools and our state-of-the-art 36-volt battery system. You will:
Develop and innovate handheld tools, battery, and charger designs.
Engage with stakeholders to define functions and requirements.
Lead technical investigations, especially in the system domain reaching over mechatronics, electronics, and software.
Collaborate closely with a diverse team to ensure our products meet the highest standards for professional greenspace and forest work.
Governing and optimizing the 36-volt battery system architecture, ensuring seamless integration with current and future product lines and compliance with industry standards.
Products you will work with:
Professional battery product from Husqvarna
Husqvarna T542i XP chainsaw - customer judgement
Who We're Looking For:
We seek an innovative, analytical engineer who is excited about technology and sustainability. You should have:
Experience in both requirements-based and model-based system development.
Familiarity with the design and engineering of batteries and charging systems is advantageous.
Strong communication skills and fluency in English, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
A collaborative and proactive mindset.
A degree in Electronics, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering, or related fields.
A track record in product development, with opportunities to contribute to process and method improvement.
Our Supportive Environment:
You will join a team of 8 talented engineers in an established organization. We are based predominantly in Huskvarna, our flexible onsite schedule supports work-life balance, promoting both personal and professional growth.
Apply Today:
If you're a committed team player, eager to learn, and ready to make a significant impact on a dynamic team, we'd love to receive your application. Husqvarna is dedicated to empowering all employees, offering career development opportunities that foster our staff's best professional selves.
Does this sound like an interesting role that you would like to know more about? Welcome with your application or contact us if you have any questions about the position.johan.friestedt@husqvarnagroup.com
(recruiting manager)
What happens after you apply? In this process, we continuously evaluate applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you are not selected to proceed further, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
