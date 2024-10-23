Systems Engineer Software Integration
Would you like to work in the automotive industry in an international context? Are you interested in software integration, testing in software, HIL and vehicle, and release handling? Then we have an opening for you at NIRA as we are looking for a new colleague to join us in Linköping!
With a global presence and software running in over 100 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in their segment.
Your team and daily work
As an Integration Engineer, you will adapt and integrate NIRA's products into vehicles. You will work on multiple projects, with daily contacts with customers and partners abroad. We strive to build long and strong relations with our customers and partners world-wide in order to give them world-class support during the projects and throughout the products' life cycle.
You will join a team of 15 highly motivated, easy-going and skilled members located in Linköping and Sao Paolo. Together with the team, you will take part in integration and testing of the software. You are also expected to contribute to the whole team's wellbeing and performance.
For this specific role, there will be an opening and an opportunity to take a broader role and responsibility within integration engineering, such as head interface with other teams, process owner, mentorship, course leader etc.
Your tasks include:
Integration and customer adaptations of NIRA software
Continuous contact with the customers' technical representatives
Requirements engineering
Test engineering in software, HIL and vehicle environment
Prepare releases and reports to the customer
Suggest and implement improvements of tools and processes
What we offer you
At NIRA, we have a robust onboarding program including a variety of different internal courses from tech to products lead by our own experts. We offer a great flexibility in your daily work as long it works for the team and the deadlines are met.
Depending on your interests and drive, there are different career paths to take from being a specialist to leading tech, business, or people - or maybe you are curious to see the world and visit our offices abroad?
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you understand the value of teamwork, building relationships and being customer focused. You enjoy working in a fast-paced growing market at the forefront of technology, are goal-oriented and do what is required to achieve a great result. We appreciate a genuine interest in automotive industry.
Minimum Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering, or solid work experience
Experience or interest in customer communication
Requirements Engineering
Programming in C/C++/Python
Git
Fluency in English
Basic knowledge in Swedish and willingness to learn more
Preferred Qualifications within some of the following fields:
Test driven development and automation
CAN, FlexRay and UDS especially
AUTOSAR
Bazel/SCons
Gerrit
Matlab
Recruitment process
The recruitment process will be on a continuous basis, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. If this position is of interest, please do not wait to send us your application!
About NIRA
We believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions for passenger cars. Our customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo and Renault. You are welcome to NIRA for who you are, the more diverse experience we have, the more brilliant we will be in charging towards a sustainable transportation system. Så ansöker du
