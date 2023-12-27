Systems Engineer Air Traffic Management
We are looking for an experienced Systems Engineer with a lifecycle focus to lead complex Air Traffic Management customer projects worldwide. Does that sound like you? Apply today!
Your role
Saab Air Traffic Management is expanding and looking for an additional Systems Engineer to join our Tower Systems Team in Sweden (Gothenburg). The right candidate will work with exciting and challenging tasks collaborating with experienced colleagues in an international environment that fosters career development and personal growth.
In this position you will be working in one or several customer projects, delivering our air traffic control system I-ATS to worldwide customers. You and the team will be involved during the entire project life cycle performing requirements analysis, developing requirement specifications and configuring the system. You will have the opportunity to travel to our worldwide customers to participate in testing and validation of the system as well as installation and commissioning at customer site.
This position requires collaboration not only with your teammates, but also with system developers, project managers, customers and end-users. As we deliver systems to airports all around the world, you will be a key individual for getting the system installed at customer site. You will also be involved in different activities such as customer workshops and on-site trainings. Travels generally range from a few days to a week per trip, about once a month on average.
Your profile
You hold at least a bachelor degree in computer science, software engineering or an equivalent field. In addition, you have minimum 3 years' experience in a similar role and have a great interest in technical and complex software systems, preferably within Air Traffic Management.
To be successful in this role you must be self-motivated and appreciate continuous learning. Since we work team-based and interact with customers, it is important that you are a communicative person with strong collaboration skills, especially when it comes to written and verbal communication in English.
You are experienced in organizing and prioritizing your own work efficiently since you will be working towards set deadlines. It's also important to have a flexible and confident mindset enabling you to adapt to changing circumstances within the project.
You have experience in the following areas:
* Test & validation of software
* Requirement management
* Customer interaction
* Linux
It is an advantage if you have experience in the following areas:
* Network configuration
* Software Development
* Project Management
* Aviation in general
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Air Traffic Management Tower Systems (ATM TS) develops world-class air traffic control products. These systems streamline air traffic control for airports ranging in size from small private airports to global hubs. Saab ATM continues to be a world leader in air traffic control systems by continuously developing innovative products, such as the Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite (I-ATS), which digitally upgrades and consolidates air traffic control towers. Our solutions manage thousands of incoming and outgoing flights all over the world. As such, reliability and safety are of the highest priority. Read more about the I-ATS system here and here.
We welcome you to a workplace with inspiring challenges where the meeting between competence and personality builds the foundation for our success. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, is a prerequisite for our future development. At Saab, you get the opportunity to influence your career development based on your areas of interest.
If you want to learn about Saab's benefits offered to the employees, please read here.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Please include both CV and Cover Letter in your application, stating why you would like to join our team and your overall career goals.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
