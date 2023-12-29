System Verification Engineer-Electromobility Functions
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
System Verification Engineer - Electromobility functions
Are you passionate about sustainability and the electrification within the automotive industry and have experience of functional verification, then you might be the one we are looking for. We are looking to expand our team with a System Verification Engineer of Electromobility Functions. In this role you will be responsible for the verification the main functions of the electromobility system on client site.
Skills required:
• Skilled in test method development and ability to verify/prove the results
• Good knowledge of managing, planning, preparing, executing, and analyzing tests and test results.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Have good understanding on how to perform function verification and verification in HIL and in vehicle with system of multiple nodes.
• Knowledge within functional safety verification
• Good understanding of Electromobility components and systems
• Driven and result oriented
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Ability to take decisions based upon facts and engineering judgement.
• Ability to engagement & inspire the team and drive for results
• Action oriented and systematic
• B-driving license is a must and C-driving license or more is a merit
Experience required:
• You have a B.Sc in Electrical engineering, Embedded SW, Mechatronics or equivalent
• Minimum 5 years of work experience within System-/Functional verification
• Experience within test automation
• Experience from working in the automotive industry preferably within Electromobiliy
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "System Verification-Emobility". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8359438