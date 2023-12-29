System Verification Engineer-Charging
We are now looking for a System Verification Engineer within Charging & Traction Voltage System for our client within the automotive industry. You will be working as a consultant in a team out on customer site. The electromobility system testing includes traction voltage system (involving analogue measurements) and functional/software testing.
Experience required:
-B.Sc in Electrical engineering or similar education or equivalent experience
- A few years of experience working with electromobility, power electronics and verification and measurement techniques in function verification and electromobility systems is a must, preferably within the automotive industry.
• Experience of test automation and how to make testing efficient and effective.
• Experience of verification within traction voltage systems.
• Used to working Agile according to SAFe
• A plus if you have experience with charging communication protocols.
Skills required:
• Skilled in Electromobility components and system knowledge with emphasis on software functionality.
• Test method development and ability to verify the results.
• Skilled in electromobility system testing.
• You are systematic, organized and work in a structued manner with great ability to plan and execute in a timely manner.
• Driven and has the ability to take decisions based upon facts and engineering judgement.
• Result oriented and up to challenging the current normal
Fluent in English both spoken and written.
