Field Engineer to Nynas
Academic Work Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Nynäshamn Visa alla byggjobb i Nynäshamn
2026-06-10
, Trosa
, Salem
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Nynäshamn
, Trosa
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Join a high-stakes brownfield project at the Nynas Refinery. Be the vital link between engineering design and field execution in an environment where safety and precision are paramount to Nynas industrial success.
About the role
As a Field Engineer, you will play a key role in coordinating between the engineering (design) teams and construction teams on site. You will ensure project milestones are met safely. You will oversee multidisciplinary works and make critical technical decisions directly in the field, ensuring constructability and quality. The position requires strong technical competence, multidisciplinary coordination capability, and hands-on experience in field execution.
As a Field Engineer, you are expected to be primarily site-based, with daily on-site presence required. Some flexibility for occasional remote work may be considered, however, this is a field-oriented role requiring strong site availability.
You are offered
This role offers a long-term assignment in a complex industrial setting where you have the authority to make a real impact on site.
You will work in a high-intensity environment that rewards technical expertise and decisive leadership.
Work tasks
You will ensure the seamless transition from engineering blueprints to physical construction, maintaining high standards of quality and safety while managing the interfaces between multiple technical disciplines.
Coordinate between engineering (design) and construction teams to ensure smooth project execution.
Review and interpret construction and design drawings, ensuring constructability and resolving discrepancies.
Support QA/QC activities and ensure adherence to project specifications and industry standards.
Monitor and follow up on site activities across multiple disciplines.
Facilitate coordination between piping, mechanical, civil, and structural works.
Identify and mitigate potential clashes and interface issues between disciplines.
Participate in site meetings and provide technical input to support decision-making.
Ensure documentation and reporting are maintained in line with project requirements.
We are looking for
Proven experience in execution of complete industrial projects, within refinery, process industry or oil & gas environments.
Strong background in piping, mechanical, civil and structural works.
Demonstrated experience in construction drawing coordination across multiple disciplines.
Solid understanding of QA/QC processes and requirements.
Ability to interpret detailed engineering drawings and specifications.
Strong multitasking skills and ability to manage multiple interfaces simultaneously.
Effective communication and coordination skills in a multidisciplinary environment.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
It is meritorious if you have
Proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish is an advantage.
Experience working in brownfield/refinery environments is highly preferred.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Stress tolerant
Orderly
Responsible
Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "VYQZBG". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9956608