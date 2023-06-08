System Verification Engineer within Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a looking for an exciting new position with focus on sustainability? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of the change happening in our industry! Within the Electromobility department, we work with design and development of electromobility systems and components such as energy storage, motor drives and charging solutions for Volvo group products. Electromobility is an important technology area with strong contribution in reducing the CO2 emissions in our society.
So, are you the kind of person who is triggered by a challenge? Do you want to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards to a more sustainable environment?
We are currently looking for a system verification engineer with experience of verification of power electric products like DCDC and onboard chargers both on component and system level. Does this sound like you? Apply here!
The mission
The electrical vehicle development is growing rapidly and is creating exciting opportunities for us within Product Development. To meet the futures' demands we focus on developing new ways of testing and verifying in the most efficient way. Verification of our products are done in very close co-operation with software and hardware development but also with the other related functions such as aftermarket and production.
Are you curious on how our products really works? Do you want to be a part of the development and implementation of new verification methods as well as working with cutting edge new technology? Then this might be the opportunity for you!
We are looking for people ... who are passionate for both electromobility and verification. Knowledge within integration and power electronics testing is required to be successful in this role.
We also believe that you are action- and result oriented and can prioritize your time in an effective way to accomplish your goals.
Furthermore, you have great communication skills and are a team player. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working. In an inspiring environment promoting innovation you will together with the team of highly skilled engineers get the opportunity to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
Requirements:
University degree in Engineering; Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent
Experience of working with Canylazer and/or Dewsoft
Experience of working with Python and/or Matlab (Simulink)
Hands on experience of functional, power electronics verification
Good knowledge in measurement techniques and equipment
Experience of working with analog measuring sensors (current, voltage etc.)
Preferred skills:
B-Driver's license
Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch!
Hiring Manager
Mikael Hugosson
Group Manager Traction Voltage Verificationmikael.hugosson@volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7865218