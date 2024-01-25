System Verification Engineer Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-01-25
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you a person who wants to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards to a more sustainable environment? Within the Electromobility department we develop world-class electromobility solutions for Volvo Group products. You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. You get a chance to transform the way our solutions influence the world.
Would you like the opportunity to; Work on cutting-edge technology?
Get great insight into how the products really work and how they are used by customers?
Take part in the development and implementation of new verification methods?
Then we can offer you great opportunities if you join our team!
The Role
Within the propulsion verification team we are searching for a strong verification engineer with experience from electric motor drive systems. Together we secure the delivery of the complete propulsion system. This must also be done much faster as compared to traditional automotive projects. To be able to do so we need to be industry-leading in how we verify and work together with several partners.
We are now strengthening our team with a verification engineer that can focus on testing and verification with external partners. Your focus area will be to plan, prepare, and participate in verification activities where we are cooperating with other testing institutes. You will work in very close co-operation with software & hardware development teams and join forces with other parts of our verification community. As always, you contribute to continuously develop and improve our ways of working.
We are searching for people who are passionate for both electromobility and verification. Knowledge within propulsion testing and verification is an important asset in these tasks.
To succeed in this role, we are looking for:
* Bachelor/Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent with focus on e-machines, inverters, and machine controls
* Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
* Experience from testing and verification activities with suppliers and/or testing institutes
* Good experience within test automation and how to make testing efficient and effective.
* Good knowledge in measurement techniques and equipment
* B-Driver's license
As a person you have great communication skills and are a team player. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch!
Mattias Gunnergård (mattias.gunnergard@volvo.com
), Group Manager - Propulsion Verification
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09
Gunnergård Mattias
8421109