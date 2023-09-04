System Verification Engineer
2023-09-04
We are looking for a Senior Verification Engineer with Android application test Experience for the Service Platform Verification team. You will work with in a KanBan team (scrum/KANBAN -mythology) that performs full system verification on both rigs and vehicles for the connectivity products and Services. The Verification engineers main tasks are to develop test methods (primarily manually executed but also some automation), integration work, develop simulations and verify the telematics products and services on system level. You will also be responsible for a couple of E2E function as the Verification function owner.
Core Responsibilities
Perform verification on a full system level and/or Embedded SW
Develop and improve test methods and tools
Perform exploratory testing on the telematics product
Improve test environment and hands-on work with test rigs
Develop simulation
Document test methods
Be responsible for couple of E2E function as Verification function owner
Required Qualifications
Experience from verification work in distributed embedded system
Relevant experience in verification tool chains (e.g Vector CAN tools, CANoe).
Its good have experience with test tools and framework - i.e. REST API test, stress test, API automation test, web and mobile UI automation test, etc
Good to have experience on Android Application testing
Well spoken and written English
Meriting
It is meritorious if you have knowledge or skills in
Master's degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education
Experience of Volvo AB
Truck driving license
Jira
SE-Tool
Protus
Develop simulations in CANoe
Robot framework
Jenkins
Telematics and Infotainment market knowledge
