System Verification Engineer - Gothenburg
Nexkey AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexkey AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Senior Expert System Verification Engineer
This is a high-level consulting assignment for a professional with extensive experience in system verification of electrical and electronic systems. You will be part of a skilled team working with the integration, verification, and validation of the electrical systems in complex environments.
About the Assignment
Defining and validating test environments
Integrating, verifying, and validating electrical systems
Analyzing system behavior and test results
Identifying and resolving issues from testing
Taking operational responsibility for test execution and delivery
Leading system engineering within a technical team
Contributing with expert knowledge across the organization
Ensuring quality and readiness before product release
Requirements
At least 12 years of relevant experience
Recognized expert in system verification of electrical systems
Strong knowledge in test methodologies, system behavior and electrical components
Excellent understanding of data analysis and issue resolution
Experience with Linux, Git, CI/CD and system documentation
Master's degree in Computer Science or Physics
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
About You
You are solution-oriented, self-driven, and enjoy collaborating in technical teams. You have the ability to see the bigger picture and are used to taking responsibility for quality and delivery.
About the Role
Location: Gothenburg
Assignment start date: 16 June 2025
Assignment end date: 15 December 2025
Client: Volvo Group (Volvo Technology AB)
Varför välja Nexkey?
Hos oss får du:
Möjlighet att utvecklas och ta din IT-karriär till nästa nivå.
Uppdrag som matchar din kompetens och ambition.
En arbetsplats där vi värdesätter våra konsulter och skapar en trivsam och utvecklande miljö.
Stöttning, kompetensutveckling.
KOM FÖRBI PÅ EN KAFFE!
Är du nyfiken på att höra mer? Kom förbi våra nya kontor på Kista Science Tower, så bjuder vi på en kaffe och berättar om våra spännande konsultuppdrag!
Låter det intressant?
Skicka ditt CV till hr@nexkey.se
eller ansök via ansökningsknappen.
Har du frågor? Ring oss på 070-775 36 01, så berättar vi mer!
Nexkey - där din IT-karriär tar nästa steg! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "System Verification Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexkey AB
(org.nr 559297-5501)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexkey Jobbnummer
9370493