System Test Engineer
Job description
We are looking for an experienced engineer with at least 10 years of relevant knowhow within Basetech verification area to strengthen the team!


Responsibilities
• Participate and contribute to both internal and external technical alignment meetings.
• Follow up and support Basetech test reports from suppliers.
• Support with fault tracing in vehicles and test rigs.
• Log files analysis.
• Perform Basetech tests.
• Give Basetech test tool support.
• Perform Network and communication system test.
• Provide test support internally and to suppliers. Assess deviations.
• Support test engineers at cooperation partners.
Qualifications
• Deep knowledge in communication protocols (e.g. CAN, CAN-FD, FlexRay, Ethernet, LVDS, LIN)
• Deep knowledge in SecOC and Service 29.
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical or Computer Engineering or equivalent area.
• Strong Vector tools experience.
• Test automation knowledge.
• Experience from AUTOSAR specifications and architecture.
• Deep experience in test tools such as CANoe, DSA, Wireshark.
• Experience in CAPL script and Python programming.
• Car driving license and T1/T2 test driving license Hällered appreciated for upcoming opportunities.
Personal attributes
• Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture.
• Excellent skills in co-operation, teamwork and networking.
• Do:er and "walk the extra mile"-attitude needed to be successful.
About the company
