We are seeking a skilled and motivated System Test Engineer for our client.
In this role, you will play a key part in developing and refining automated test methods within HIL environments. Your work will focus on utilizing Python/Pytest, NI Veristand, and Vector CANalyzer to ensure the quality and reliability of complex systems. You will have the opportunity to engage deeply with plant models, simulating various mechanical, drivetrain, hydraulic, and electrical systems.Dina arbetsuppgifter
- Develop and enhance automated test methods for HIL environments, utilizing Python/Pytest, NI Veristand, and Vector CANalyzer.
- Analyze and review requirement specifications to ensure alignment with test strategies.
- Document test plans, methodologies, and outcomes in detailed test specifications and reports.
- Continuously refine testing processes with a focus on improving automation and efficiency.
- Develop a deep understanding of plant models simulating mechanical, drivetrain, hydraulic, and electrical systems.Kvalifikationer
- A degree in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field (B.Sc. or M.Sc.).
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in test automation.
- Experience in product development, verification, and validation.
- Fluency in both English, written and spoken.
To thrive in this role, you must be proactive, organized, and able to meet deadlines effectively. You should be able to balance the big picture with the technical details. Your ability to work collaboratively with various teams and communicate clearly across multiple regions is essential. Fluency in English is required, and knowledge of Swedish is an asset but not mandatory.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Familiarity with communication interfaces such as CAN Open, CAN J1939 for real-time systems.
- Strong proficiency in Python programming.
- Experience with Vector CANalyzer and/or NI Veristand.
Personal Traits:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Self-driven and proactive with excellent planning and organizational abilities.
- Ability to approach challenges from a holistic perspective while diving into technical details when needed.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills for effective collaboration with teams across different functions and regions.Anställningsvillkor
To increase your chances of progressing in the process, we encourage you to update your CV and clearly highlight how you meet the specific qualifications and skills for the position. With high competition, it's important to showcase your relevant experience and how you can contribute to the specific assignment we are looking for.
You will be employed by us at Q but work with the client. The position offers remote work with the requirement to be on-site 3-4 days a week, ensuring a good balance between office and home working. Accommodation for this assignment is available.
We are recruiting on an ongoing basis and encourage all interested candidates not to wait to submit their application. The position may be filled before the application deadline. We warmly welcome your application!
