System Support Administrator - Eskilstuna
Perido AB / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2025-09-09
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Köping
, Flen
eller i hela Sverige
Are you service-minded, solution-oriented, and eager to work with digital services and system support? We are now looking for a team player who enjoys varied tasks and wants to contribute to delivering high-quality support and customer satisfaction.
About the position
We are looking for a System Support Administrator for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. This position is located in Eskilstuna.
Your daily tasks
The role involves providing system and customer support for our connected services as well as printed materials, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality service and customer satisfaction.
Main responsibilities:
Administer and manage support cases
Handle orders and ensure correct customer setup in the systems
Participate in transition activities during the migration to a new platform, including:
Cleansing and matching of master data
Onboarding of resellers
Training, data migration, and other related activities
Potential additional tasks may include:
Invoicing to resellers
Automation projects
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you are proactive, self-driven, and eager to take initiative. You are open to taking on a variety of tasks and enjoy working collaboratively in a team. With a strong customer focus, you are motivated by creating value for clients. You are also flexible and open to change, and with your positive attitude, you contribute to a fun and inspiring work environment where development is encouraged.
Is this the next big step in your career
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Several years of experience in digital services, IT, or system administration
Service-oriented and enjoys working with customer support
Strong communication and relationship-building skills
Excellent command of English, both spoken and written
Meritorious:
Knowledge of Salesforce
Experience with ServiceNow
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 31/07/2026. Start 06/10/2025.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35437 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your status in the process or disclose the client company if it has been omitted from the advertisement.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35437". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9499367