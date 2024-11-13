System Study Engineer For Hvdc System Performance (jr/sr)
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
The position as System Study Engineer is within the HVDC System Performance Department. In this exciting role, you will have the opportunity to be part of a global team that is responsible for the overall performance of HVDC transmission link including the interaction of the link with the surrounding AC-networks and related AC-Network stability studies
Your responsibilities
You'll be performing studies, analysis and optimizations of the system dynamic performance for our HVDC-deliveries including development of control algorithms.
You'll have the opportunity to contribute during testing of control and protection systems in house and commissioning at our sites around the world.
The simulation tools that we mainly use are PSCAD, PSSE and Power Factory.
Your activities can be in different stages including support of our Sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders and order projects.
Cooperation and work in teams with leading specialists together with Hitachi Energy well-defined career path ensures exciting and motivating career with fast development along own interests and personality traits.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree in the field of electrical engineering, electrical power systems or similar.
Experienced Power System Studies Engineer or fresh out of university - we are interested in talents with various levels of experience.
You are familiar with the programs and tools we use, such as PSCAD/EMTDC, Matlab, PSSE and/or DIgSILENT's PowerFactory.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English.
You have an analytical mindset, you are independent, self-going and take your own initiatives to solve problems.
As a person, you are collaborative and communicative.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
In this role, you can be based in either Västerås or Ludvika, Sweden, with the opportunity to work remotely up to a couple days per week.
Welcome with your application! Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so we encourage you to apply already today.
Recruiting Manager Magnus Torseng, magnus.torseng@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9009125