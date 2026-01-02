System Service Engineer
If you are looking for an opportunity to grow, Emerson has an opening for you as a System Service Engineer.
The primary responsibilities of this role are to provide technical support and perform both field and in-house troubleshooting to ensure we meet and exceed customer expectations while contributing to the company's financial and strategic goals. The person in this position is also expected to proactively identify new service business opportunities.
Success in this role requires strong self-motivation, the ability to work independently with minimal supervision, and a focus on supporting customers within the local cluster area.
We look forward to seeing your application!
In This Role, Your Responsibilities Will Be:
Technical support to customers
Troubleshooting & repair, and keeping the workshop(s) tidy, in order, and representative
System installation, upgrades, configuration & commissioning
Customer training
Perform preventive maintenance and on-call duties according to system service agreements
Provide, without delay, information for billing of performed jobs and maximise the amount of chargeable hours
Meeting customer deadlines and providing sales leads and support to the sales department
Continuously look for new service business opportunities to grow market share in the local area
Ensure all repairs, calibrations, installations, training, etc. are done in accordance with each division's guidelines and Trade Compliance procedures
Actively work to ensure that quality processes and instructions are being adhered to
Who You Are:
You are a proactive and action-oriented professional who approaches challenges with integrity and earns trust through transparency and reliability. You work effectively with others, demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and respect for diverse perspectives. You show perseverance in achieving goals and remain focused on delivering excellent customer experience. With solid problem-solving abilities and strong time-management skills, you stay organized and consistently follow through on your commitments.
For This Role, You Will Need:
Degree in Engineering, Control & Process Automation, or a related scientific discipline.
5 years of experience from process industry
Good knowledge in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing
Driver's license
Preferred Qualifications that Set You Apart:
Knowledge of DeltaV or other Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Information technology (IT) knowledge
Our Culture & Commitment to You:
At Emerson, we prioritize a workplace where every employee is valued, respected, and empowered to grow. We foster an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and diverse perspectives-because we know that great ideas come from great teams. Our commitment to ongoing career development and growing an inclusive culture ensures you have the support to thrive. Whether through mentorship, training, or leadership opportunities, we invest in your success so you can make a lasting impact. We believe diverse teams, working together are key to driving growth and delivering business results. Så ansöker du
